AG Skrmetti, Bipartisan Task Force Issue Warning to Suspected Election Scam AI Robocallers

NASHVILLE- Today Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti and 50 bipartisan attorneys general on the nationwide Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force sent a warning letter to Life Corporation (Life Corp), the company that allegedly sent New Hampshire residents scam election robocalls during the New Hampshire primary election. The calls allegedly used artificial intelligence (A.I.) to impersonate the president and discourage voters from participating in the primary.

“Using A.I. to spam voters’ phones with robocalls and inaccurate election information is illegal and fundamentally anti-American. Not to mention, it’s creepy,” Attorney General Skrmetti said in a statement. “I’m proud to sign this bipartisan letter to protect election integrity and uphold the law.”

In the letter, Attorney General Skrmetti and his co-signers warned Life Corp, its owner, and its executives that they must cease any unlawful call traffic immediately. If they do not, they may be in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Truth in Caller ID Act, and other state consumer protection laws.

The Task Force’s investigation indicates that Life Corp allegedly spoofed its calls to make it appear as if those calls were coming from legitimate New Hampshire political party officials. Using A.I. to mimic certain voices, Life Corp allegedly then proceeded to provide incorrect information about elections and voting to the call recipients.

In addition to this warning letter, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office today issued a cease-and-desist letter against Life Corp as part of its ongoing investigation into the matter. The Federal Communications Commission’s Enforcement Bureau also issued a cease-and-desist letter against Lingo Telecom, which was identified to have originated a portion of these calls for Life Corp, demanding that it immediately stop supporting illegal robocall traffic on its networks.

The Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force of 51 bipartisan attorneys general investigates and takes legal action against those responsible for routing significant volumes of illegal robocall traffic into and across the United States.

A copy of the letter is available here.

