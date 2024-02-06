Mapportunity, LLC Selected as Member of ARPA-H Investor Catalyst Hub Spoke Network

ARPA-H Investor Catalyst Hub

Mapportunity, LLC Joins a Nationwide Network Working to Accelerate Transformative Health Solutions

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mapportunity, LLC, an emerging technology advisory firm led by former GSA Innovation Division Director Gary White, announced today that it was selected as a spoke for the Investor Catalyst Hub, a regional hub of ARPANET-H, a nationwide health innovation network launched by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). Based in the Greater Boston area and managed by VentureWell, the Investor Catalyst Hub seeks to accelerate the commercialization of groundbreaking and accessible biomedical solutions. It utilizes an innovative hub-and-spoke model designed to reach a wide range of nonprofit organizations and Minority-Serving Institutions, with the ultimate aim of delivering scalable healthcare outcomes for all Americans.

"We're honored to be part of the ARPA-H Catalyst Accelerator network, sharing their mission and values at Mapportunity. As a trusted advisory partner and innovator, we're committed to crafting creative and sustainable funding solutions for public and private sectors, bolstering small business resilience, and enhancing value for investors. Through collaboration with startups like Kismet Health (https://www.kismethealth.com/), we strive for high-impact, scalable, and equitable healthcare solutions that align with ARPA-H's cutting-edge vision." - Gary White, Founder and Principal at Mapportunity.

Mapportunity joins a dynamic nationwide network of organizations aligned to ARPA-H’s overarching mission to improve health outcomes through the following research focus areas: health science futures, proactive health, scalable solutions, and resilient systems. Investor Catalyst Hub spokes represent a broad spectrum of expertise, geographic diversity, and community perspectives. “Our spoke network embodies a rich and representative range of perspectives and expertise,” said Mark Marino, Vice President of Growth Strategy and Development for VentureWell and Project Director for the Investor Catalyst Hub. “Our spokes comprise a richly diverse network that will be instrumental in ensuring that equitable health solutions reach communities across every state and tribal nation.”

As an Investor Catalyst Hub spoke, Mapportunity gains access to potential funding and flexible contracting for faster award execution compared to traditional government contracts. Spoke membership also offers opportunities to provide input on ARPA-H challenge areas and priorities, along with access to valuable networking opportunities and a robust resource library. The spoke network will continue to grow as The Investor Catalyst Hub expands its efforts, with applications being selected on a rolling basis. Interested organizations can visit https://investorcatalysthub.org/ to learn more or submit a membership application.

About Mapportunity, LLC

Mapportunity is a service-disabled veteran owned innovation advisory firm that empowers startups to navigate the financial landscape with clarity and confidence, connecting them to a world of opportunity through comprehensive funding strategies tailored to their unique journey.