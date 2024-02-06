Royalton Barracks/Assault of a Correctional Officer
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1000571
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Mengbei Wang
STATION: Troop B-East Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/13/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility, Springfield, VT
VIOLATION: Assaulting a Correctional Officer
ACCUSED: Richard J. Hart
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
VICTIM: SSCF Correctional Officer Joshua Coll
AGE: 32
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police were notified that Richard Hart, who is currently an inmate at Southern State Correctional Facility, had assaulted a Correctional Officer on January 13th, 2024. At the conclusion of the investigation, Hart was issued a citation to appear Windsor County, Criminal Division on February 20th, 2024, at 0800 hours. Hart remains incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/20/2024 at 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor Criminal
LODGED - LOCATION: Custody continued at SSCF
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang
Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B East
Vermont State Police-Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
(802) 234-9933
(802) 722-4690 (FAX)
Mengbei.wang@vermont.gov