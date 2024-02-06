First Lady Invites Kentuckians to Participate in Statewide Donation Drive Benefiting Domestic Violence Survivors

First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman talk to Girl Scout volunteers at press conference promoting Shop & Share, the annual donation drive supporting ZeroV's 15 member shelters across the state.. ZeroV CEO Angela Yannelli and First Lady Britainy Beshear stand with a shopping cart of items to donate to ZeroV's 15 domestic violence shelters for Shop & Share.

Shop & Share is the Annual Donation Drive for Kentucky's 15 State-Designated Domestic Violence Shelters

FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kentucky’s annual one-day donation drive for survivors of intimate partner violence is taking place this Saturday, hosted in partnership with First Lady Britainy Beshear, ZeroV, Kroger, Food City and other regional grocers. During Shop & Share, Kentuckians are invited to shop for what they need and share an item with their local domestic violence program.

Since Shop & Share was established by First Lady Jane Beshear in 2008, the event has raised more than $5 million in monetary and in-kind donations and made a positive impact in the lives of thousands of survivors. Shop & Share supports the 15 state-designated regional domestic violence member programs of ZeroV, the statewide coalition against intimate partner violence, which serves survivors of intimate partner violence and their children in all 120 Kentucky counties. Donations from the annual event go to offset pantry expenses and increase the programs’ capacity to provide services to survivors.

ZeroV CEO Angela Yannelli says Shop & Share donations not only help the coalition’s member programs meet survivors' basic food and personal care needs but also help meet emotional needs that empower survivors on the road to healing.

“Donations of things like cake mix, icing, and decorations for birthdays and other celebrations bring joy into the lives of survivors who may not have been celebrated in many years or for whom peace and joy may only come in glimpses,” Yannelli said. “The light that Shop & Share donations bring is life-sustaining, esteem-building and heartwarming, all of which are essential for a journey toward healing and safety.”

Yannelli said that Shop & Share also offers community members an opportunity to talk with their children about healthy relationships for Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, which occurs annually in February.

“It takes everybody supporting survivors to create communities where we can all live and thrive in safety and peace. And not just adult survivors, but youth, too,” Yannelli said. “February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and I urge everyone, especially parents, to talk to kids about healthy relationships."

First Lady Britainy Beshear is a champion of ZeroV’s efforts to end domestic violence and support survivors and has helped lead Shop & Share since 2020. She says Shop & Share is an excellent way for Kentuckians to support one another.

“As First Lady, and as a Mom, my number one goal is helping make our commonwealth a safer place for all our families. To do that, we must stand up against domestic violence, and also support survivors,” Beshear said. “We all have the chance to do that this Saturday, February 10th, at Shop and Share. Together, we can make a huge impact for survivors going through one of the most difficult moments of their lives.”

Jessica Sharp, corporate affairs manager at Kroger Co., said the company was proud to partner with the First Lady and ZeroV once again for Shop & Share.

“At Kroger, our purpose is to feed the human spirit. We do that by not only keeping our shelves stocked and our doors open but also by answering the higher calling to support the greatest needs in our community,” Sharp said. “I cannot imagine a worthier organization to support than ZeroV. They’re working diligently to ensure every household in the commonwealth, and every Kentuckian, can live and thrive in safety and peace.”

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman is joining the First Lady this year in advocating for Kentuckians to participate in Shop & Share this Saturday and says it’s an easy way to give back.

“All of us want to help but many times just do not know where to start,” Coleman said. “That’s where Shop & Share comes in. By taking something we all do- go to the grocery store- and use that to help some of the most vulnerable people in our community.”

Shoppers can donate at participating stores between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., though times vary by location. Many of ZeroV’s domestic violence programs are also still looking for Shop & Share volunteers. Anyone interested in donating or volunteering can visit zerov.org/shopandshare to find the shopping lists and contact information for their local program.