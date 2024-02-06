41-year-old married woman to compete for Miss North Carolina USA 2024

The Miss Universe Organization rules have changed, and a 41-year-old woman will be competing for the Miss North Carolina USA title in 2024.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erika Rawes will be competing in the Miss North Carolina USA Pageant in 2024. Rawes is a 41-year-old woman who has been married to an Army Veteran for 17 years, and she has two teenage children. This is the first year someone in her position is eligible to participate in the Miss North Carolina USA Pageant.

The Miss Universe Organization recently ended an age limit rule that prevented women over the age of 28 from competing. The organization now allows anyone to apply who’s over the age of 18, identifies as female, and meets the organization’s other application criteria.

In addition to the age rule, other rules have also been eliminated that would’ve prevented Rawes’ participation in years prior. In 2023, married contestants and parents became eligible to compete.

The timing works out well for Rawes though, as she went on a health journey in 2023 and lost 108 pounds. With her health and fitness in peak condition, she hopes to help other mothers see that it’s never too late to follow their dreams.

Erika Rawes lives in the research triangle area (right outside of Raleigh). She will be representing her county and competing as “Miss Wake County USA 2024” as her assigned titled for the pageant. If Rawes were to win the Miss North Carolina USA 2024 pageant, she would go on to compete in the Miss USA 2024 pageant.

The Miss North Carolina USA 2024 Pageant is being held in Charleston, SC from June 14-15. You can watch a stream of the event on pageantslive.com