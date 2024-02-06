Construction set to begin on new Montrose Avenue transit exchange

CANADA, February 6 - From City of Abbotsford:

January 30, 2024 – The City of Abbotsford, in partnership with the Government of Canada, Province of BC and BC Transit is pleased to announce construction of a new transit exchange on Montrose Avenue in Historic Downtown Abbotsford.

The contract for this project was awarded to Ballina Contracting, with construction scheduled to start early in 2024 and be completed by the end of the summer 2024. During construction, some traffic impacts and delays can be expected, but local access to the area will be maintained and accessible pedestrian detours will be in place.

The new transit exchange will provide residents with greater access to transit, support the City’s future transit network, accommodate future increases in transit service levels and improve rider experience. It will feature 10 bus bays, new shelters with bench seating, accessible sidewalks, bike lockers and racks, cycling amenities, garbage bins, improved street lighting, in addition to new crosswalks and wayfinding. This new infrastructure will also enhance connections throughout Abbotsford by supporting the City’s future transit network between Highstreet Shopping Centre and the University of the Fraser Valley.

This project is funded in part thanks to investments by the Government of Canada and the Province of BC, including $2.2M from the Province’s Growing Communities Fund.

Quotes:

Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities –

“I am proud that we are supporting this project, which will help Abbotsford provide greater access to transit now, while also supporting the City’s future growth. We are committed to continue working with partners across the country to support effective planning for public transit systems that address local priorities and meet the real needs of Canadians.”

Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs –

“The Montrose Avenue transit exchange will make it easier for people to get around Abbotsford, offering better access to the growing cultural and economic centre of the Fraser Valley. Our government, through the Growing Communities Fund, is investing in projects that help residents and visitors to travel safely and stay connected with the community.”

Dan Coulter, Minister of State for Infrastructure and Transit –

“Building a transit system for the future begins from the ground up today. People in Abbotsford are seeing the first steps in creating a transit network that is resilient to the growth this region will face in the coming years. This exchange will offer new amenities to improve the transit experience for riders and new bus bays to better connect Abbotsford to its neighbours.”

Mayor Ross Siemens, City of Abbotsford –

“The City of Abbotsford has seen significant population growth over the past decade and as we continue to expand as the cultural and economic Hub of the Fraser Valley, public transit is becoming vital to the accessibility of our city. The new transit exchange will not only enhance the experience for transit users, but will create a vital link from Historic Downtown to other key areas of our community and we’re excited to have Ballina Contracting on board and starting construction.”

Erinn Pinkerton, President and CEO, BC Transit –

“The new Montrose Transit Exchange will provide the capacity for future transit service expansion to continue to serve the needs of our customers in the Fraser Valley Region. We’re working together with federal, provincial and local governments to build transit exchanges across B.C. and I congratulate everyone involved in the start of construction for this exchange that will provide modern transit amenities for our customers in Abbotsford.”

Robert Hasell, P. Eng. President & CEO, Ballina Contracting Ltd. –

“Our Team is excited to contribute to the development of this vital transit hub that will not only improve accessibility within Abbotsford, but also play a crucial role in the broader transit network. Ballina Contracting is committed to delivering a project that aligns with the community's needs and expectations.”