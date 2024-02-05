Georgia: Winners of ‘EU Prize for Journalism 2023’ announced in Tbilisi

On 2 February, the 12th award ceremony of the EU Prize for Journalism 2023 took place in Tbilisi.

EU Ambassador to Georgia Pawel Herczynski awarded the winners in six categories covering print, broadcast, online, and photo journalism. The winner of the EU Monitoring Mission’s (EUMM) special prize for peace journalism was awarded by the Acting Head of the EUMM Mission in Georgia, Tibor Kozma.

Established by the European Union Delegation to Georgia in 2012, the EU Prize for Journalism encourages professionalism and ethical conduct in Georgian journalism. The Special Prize for conflict-sensitive journalism rewards media outlets contributing to confidence building and peace and is handed out by the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM).

The winners of the EU Prize for Journalism 2023 are:

Best story in print or online media:

Winner: Lana Kokaia (Radio Liberty)

Best feature story in broadcast or online media:

Winner: Sesili Botchoidze (Formula TV)

Best investigative story / feature in print, online or broadcast media:

Winner: Giorgi Mgeladze (Radio Liberty)

Best blog, opinion or column in print, online or broadcast media:

Winner: Mariam Natroshvili (Indigo)

Best documentary photo reflecting EU values:

Winner: Zurab Tsertsvadze (Agence France Press)

Best Student work in print, online or broadcast media:

Winner: Anastasia Bakhturidze (Indigo)

The EUMM Special Prize for Peace Journalism

Winner: Mamuka Kuparadze (Co-author Madina Gagloeva, Studio “RE”)

The winners of the first six categories will receive a cash prize of approximately 5,200 GEL each, while the winner of the EUMM Special Prize will receive a one-month fellowship at the Institute of War and Peace Reporting in London.

The next edition of the EU Prize for Journalism will be announced on 3 May, 2024.

