MPD Searching for Vehicle Involved in Two Shootings

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District are seeking the community’s help to identify a vehicle that was used in two shootings in Southwest DC.

On Sunday, February 4, 2024, at approximately 2:26 a.m., First District officers responded to the 1200 block of Howison Place Southwest for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, they located a man with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. CCN: 24017629

Later, at approximately 2:39 a.m., First District officers responded to the 700 block of 12th Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. CCN: 24017652

During the investigation, detectives identified a suspect vehicle used in both shootings. The vehicle, described as a gray four door sedan with tinted windows, was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or has any information about these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

