Chris Hubbert Assumes Leadership Role as V Digital Services Expands its Presence

V Digital Services

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- V Digital Services (VDS) announced today that it has hired Chris Hubbert, a California native, as the Digital Advertising Director, stationed in Los Angeles.

Hubbert has accumulated over 16 years of experience in the Los Angeles market. He was initially hired as a classified Sales Executive at the LA Weekly in 2008 and swiftly ascended the ranks, eventually becoming the publication’s Sales Director before joining VDS this month.

Born in Mariposa, CA, Chris graduated from California State University, Long Beach. Married with two children, he enjoys playing music, camping, and traveling with his family.

"We’re thrilled to have someone with Chris’s skills joining the team,” said Stuart Folb, Executive Vice President of Digital Sales at VDS' parent company, Voice Media Group. “He was the obvious choice given his strong sales skills and his track record of exceptional customer service.”

“I’m excited about continuing our expansion and introducing businesses to our incredible suite of products,” said Hubbert. “This is such a great part of the country with such incredible energy.”

A formidable player in the digital marketing arena, VDS boasts a team of analysts and account managers dedicated to refining clients' online presence. Specializing in organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development, and both programmatic and pay-per-click advertising, VDS employs creative strategies to streamline and simplify the digital marketing experience for its customers.

As a division of Voice Media Group, VDS operates in major American markets, including the Top 25 markets where VMG publishes such award-winning publications as Denver Westword and Phoenix New Times. The company is based in Phoenix and conducts its central operations in the same headquarters complex that houses VMG’s iconic Phoenix New Times.

High-performing individuals interested in pursuing a career with VDS in any of its markets should visit the company’s careers page at https://www.vdigitalservices.com/work-with-us/.

