Post Session Report :: Tuesday, February 6, 2024

SB 745, PN 1357 (Phillips-Hill) – Amends Title 62 (Procurement) applying National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards to state information technology contracts.

A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 792, PN 919 (Robinson/Costa) – The bill amending Title 35 to create Western PA Urban Search and Rescue Team.

Amendment A03452 (Robinson) – The amendment changes the establishment provisions of the urban search and rescue task force created in the bill. The amendment doesn’t require, but does authorizes:

1) Task forces established by the Federal Government.

2) No more than one task force that PA organizes within a regional counterterrorism task force that provides services to all areas of PA, as deemed necessary.

3) At least one task force covering the county of the second class that meets or exceeds certain requirements by January 1, 2026, or within 18 months after the agency contracts with a sponsoring agency, whichever is later.

The amendment adds a requirement that the JSGC conduct a comprehensive study of the PA Task Force 1 and PA’s urban search and rescue capabilities, vulnerabilities gaps and areas of improvement.

The JSGC is to report its findings to the General Assembly in 180 days or November 30, 2024, whichever is later.

The amendment adds definitions, reformats text and makes technical corrections.

The amendment passed by a vote of 46-2 and the bill went over in its order.