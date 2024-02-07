Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,964 in the last 365 days.

Diamond Tao Releases Reveal Trailer for Operation Terra

Logo of the game Operation Terra

Operation Terra Game Logo

Screenshot of white spaceship corridor with etched designs

White metal spaceship corridor

One of the many possible maps with Planets

One of the many possible maps

Operation Terra gets Reveal Trailer

GROSSETO, TUSCANY, ITALY, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond Tao is excited to announce the release of a reveal trailer for its upcoming game Operation Terra.

https://youtu.be/9iAByjP3C30

Operation Terra is a science fiction First Person Shooter/Role Playing Game hybrid. Lead mankind to its new Earth while fighting hideous robots and machines whose aim is to make it all impossible.
Upgrade your weapons and gear with credits looted on the missions. Collect bonuses and power ups. Complete missions to unlock permanent bonuses in the base. Earn clearance to access new parts of the base. With procedurally generated levels and maps.

Operation Terra will be available for PC and Mac in 2025.

On Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2593740/OperationTerra
Website: https://diamondtao.com/OperationTerra.html
Press kit: https://diamondtao.com/OperationTerraPressKit.zip

YottaYobi
Diamond Tao
info@diamondtao.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
YouTube
TikTok

Operation Terra Reveal Trailer

You just read:

Diamond Tao Releases Reveal Trailer for Operation Terra

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more