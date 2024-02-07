Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,963 in the last 365 days.

Scantinel Photonics Wins a 2024 Prism Award

Scantinel's Outstanding SingleChip LiDAR Receives Prestigious Recognition from SPIE in the Sensors Category

"We are overwhelmed and honored to receive this recognition from such a prestigious organization as SPIE," said Michael Richter, Managing director of Scantinel Photonics.”
— Dr. Michael Richter, Managing Director, Scantinel Photonics

ULM, DEUTSCHLAND, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scantinel Photonics GmbH, a leading FMCW (Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave) sensing technology startup, developing next-generation LiDAR solutions for mobility and industrial applications, is proud to announce that its innovative SingleChip LiDAR sensor has won the Prism Award 2024 from SPIE in the Sensors category.

The Prism Awards, presented annually by SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, honors outstanding innovations and product developments in the field of photonic technologies. Scantinel's SingleChip LiDAR module - named X - One - stood out for its exceptional performance, precision, and compactness against strong competition.

"We are overwhelmed and honored to receive this recognition from such a prestigious organization as SPIE," said Michael Richter, Managing director of Scantinel Photonics. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, which is constantly striving to push the boundaries of LiDAR technology and offer our customers the best sensor solutions available."

"Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) is a highly innovative technology that presents remarkable possibilities for reducing size and cost, while also enabling mass production scalability. Silicon photonics takes system integration to a whole new level and will make solid-state FMCW LiDAR on a chip a reality", added Andy Zott, Co-Founder and Managing director.

Michael Richter
Scantinel Photonics GmbH
email us here

You just read:

Scantinel Photonics Wins a 2024 Prism Award

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more