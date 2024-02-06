Excel Legacy Group Designs and Executes ESOPs for Businesses in the Construction Industry

The nation’s leading provider of comprehensive ESOP services meets the specific needs of construction businesses.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN AREA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excel Legacy Group, LLC (ELG), a leading provider of Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) services, today announced its extensive experience in designing and executing successful ESOP transactions for businesses in the construction industry. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities faced by construction companies, ELG helps owners achieve their business succession goals while creating a sustainable ownership structure that benefits employees and communities.

“The construction industry presents unique considerations for business succession planning,” said Ms. Patti Plough, President and CEO of Excel Legacy Group. “Our team possesses the specialized knowledge and experience required to navigate these complexities and tailor ESOP solutions that meet the specific needs of construction businesses.”

ELG’s comprehensive approach to ESOP implementation includes:

• Feasibility studies: Analyzing the financial viability of an ESOP and its potential impact on the company’s financial performance.

• Structuring: Designing an ESOP structure that aligns with the owner’s goals and considers the company’s financial health and industry trends.

• Valuation: Providing accurate and defensible valuations of the company to ensure a fair transaction for all parties involved.

• Financing: Assisting clients in securing the necessary financing to fund the ESOP transaction.

• Communication and education: Educating employees about the benefits of ESOP ownership and facilitating a smooth transition.

ELG's proven track record in the construction industry includes:

• Successfully implementing ESOPs for construction companies of various sizes and specialties.

• Helping clients achieve their desired exit strategies while maximizing value for owners and employees.

• Creating sustainable ownership structures that promote employee engagement and long-term business success.

“Your expertise in ESOP is second to none,” said Dave Vasudevan, a client of ELG. “What a noble cause of helping your employees own the company. Hats off to you. Thank you!”

Since its inception in November 2020, ELG has established a formidable presence in the ESOP landscape. The company, celebrating its 3rd anniversary, is distinguished by its seasoned consultants, attorneys, and financial professionals.

In celebration of its dedication to employee ownership, ELG is offering its insightful 'Sell Your Company Twice...' e-book for free. This e-book outlines the benefits of ESOPs, including the tax advantages for the sponsoring company, selling shareholders, and participants. It also details how ESOPs allow for a "second bite of the apple," offering selling shareholders and key employees a significant financial opportunity without any personal investment.

To learn more about ELG's comprehensive ESOP services, call 1 (414) 750-2901 or visit excellegacygroup.com/blog and excellegacygroup.com/about.

About Excel Legacy Group, LLC:

At Excel Legacy Group, LLC (ELG), we strive to provide the highest quality, most comprehensive ESOP services to help our clients in achieving their goals for their ESOPs. Our consultants, lawyers, and investment bankers help companies determine whether and how to establish and finance new ESOPs. Lastly, upon completion, ELG will organize and execute a company event to celebrate and communicate these new changes to your employees and communities.

Excel Legacy Group, LLC, headquartered in Fredonia, Wisconsin, specializes in ESOP design and execution, with a focus on the construction industry. The company’s President and CEO, Ms. Patti Plough, leads a team of experts committed to providing comprehensive ESOP solutions. ELG’s services are designed to offer sustainable benefits for both business owners and employees, ensuring a legacy of success. For additional context or clarification, please refer to our website or contact our office directly.

