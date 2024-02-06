When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: February 05, 2024 FDA Publish Date: February 06, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Dairy

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Expanded recall for potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination Company Name: Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Rizo Brothers California Creamery Product Description: Product Description Cheese, Yogurt, Sour cream

MODESTO, Calif. (February 5, 2024) – Rizo-López Foods, Inc. (“RLF”) is voluntarily recalling its dairy products listed below because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Based on information shared by the CDC and FDA, RLF may be a potential source of illness in an ongoing nationwide Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide by RLF and through distributors. Products also were sold at retail deli counters including, but not limited to, El Super, Cardenas Market, Northgate Gonzalez, Superior Groceries, El Rancho, Vallarta, Food City, La Michoacana, and Numero Uno Markets.

The recalled products include cheese, yogurt, and sour cream sold under the brand names Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market. Representative images of the recalled products are provided below.

Consumers should check their refrigerators and freezers for any of the products listed below and dispose of them. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-833-296-2233, which will be monitored 24 hours a day.

This recall is being carried out with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

