Ukraine: EU Anti-Corruption Initiative to support Chernivtsi City Council’s audit

On 3 February, the Head of the EU Anti-Corruption Initiative (EUACI) in Ukraine, Allan Pagh Kristensen, and the Mayor of Chernivtsi, Roman Klichuk, signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

Chernivtsi became the first EUACI’s Integrity City in 2017. Now, it is the first city to extend the cooperation into Phase III of the EU-funded programme.

“The EUACI continues cooperation with Chernivtsi to enhance transparency and efficiency of governance. Looking forward, we plan to strengthen the City Council’s internal audit and control, and to improve procurement in the department of infrastructure,” said Allan Pagh Kristensen.

Significant progress has been achieved since 2017, EUACI said. Six modules of the City Council’s geoportal were implemented providing citizens with access to information about city life and the work of the authorities. The e-reception centre was launched, and the integrity assessment of the communal enterprise Chernivtsivodokanal was completed. The municipal integrity plan continues to be implemented, improving procedures and eliminating corruption gaps.

