FWC to meet Feb. 21-22 in Tallahassee

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will meet in person Feb. 21-22 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Meeting Room A, 505 W. Pensacola St., Tallahassee, Florida, 32301. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. ET each day and is open to the public.

The FWC is committed to providing opportunities for public input. There are several opportunities prior to the Commission meeting to provide comments. Also, time is allotted for public speakers at the Commission meeting.

Public speaking is organized using a speaker registration process and time limits. To accommodate as much input as possible from those attending, the Chairman reserves the right to designate the amount of time given to each topic and speaker. To ensure adequate time to address the business needs of the Commission, there will be no more than two hours of public comment on items not on the agenda at this meeting. Public comment on items not on the agenda will be heard at the end of the second day, Feb. 22. The deadline for registration to speak on items not on the agenda is 10 a.m. on Feb. 22.

For the full Feb. 21-22 agenda and links to background reports, go to MyFWC.com/Commission and select “Commission Meetings.” Those who cannot attend can follow coverage at Twitter.com/MyFWC (@MyFWC) and sign up for news updates at MyFWC.com. Check the Florida Channel for possible live video coverage at TheFloridaChannel.org.