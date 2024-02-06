Secretary of State Tre Hargett Announces New Additions to the Secretary of State's Office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced the additions of Alexa Williams as deputy communications director and Mallory Dunavan as legislative and agency affairs coordinator.

“We are very excited to have Alexa Williams join us as deputy communications director and Mallory Dunavan as legislative and agency affairs coordinator,” said Secretary Hargett. “Alexa’s communications and legislative experience will strengthen our outreach across the state; Mallory’s established relationships within the General Assembly will assist in providing good constituent services and information to the legislature."

Williams holds a master’s degree in strategic defense studies with a concentration in leadership and ethics from the Naval War College; she brings nine years of nonprofit and government communications experience to the Secretary of State’s office. This includes almost seven years on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., working for Congressman John J. “Jimmy” Duncan Jr. and Congressman John Moolenaar. As deputy communications director, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga graduate will support the communications director in external messaging efforts and amplify digital outreach to ensure Tennesseans have access to vital information related to the services provided through the Secretary of State’s office.

“I look forward to learning from Secretary Hargett and working with his team as we all continue to effectively serve the great people of Tennessee,” said Williams. “This opportunity has brought me full circle in life; I was privileged to work as an intern in State Sen. Todd Gardenhire’s office, where I first developed a passion for service and learning about ways to help improve the lives and personal experiences of fellow citizens. I know in this new role, my passion for serving Tennesseans will only continue to grow.”

Dunavan also joins the office as legislative and agency affairs coordinator. She holds a master’s degree in public policy and administration from the University of Tennessee, where Dunavan also earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government. As legislative and agency affairs coordinator, her primary responsibility is to assist in the passage of the Department of State’s legislative agenda; she will also serve as a liaison between the department, the General Assembly, and state agencies.

“This is an exciting opportunity, and I am grateful to join Secretary Hargett’s office as legislative and agency affairs coordinator,” said Dunavan. “I have always been passionate about serving Tennessee, and I look forward to working with Secretary Hargett, his team, General Assembly members, and our agencies to deliver exceptional service to Tennesseans.”

Previously, Dunavan served in advocacy and political roles for North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s 2024 presidential campaign. She has also held government and regulatory affairs positions — most recently as a legislative analyst for SERVPRO. Dunavan has also worked in state affairs at McCord Government Relations and the Tennessee Electric Cooperative Association

###

To learn more, visit: sos.tn.gov.