Ryan Horn Takes the Helm at MARK: Augmenting the Future of AR

Ryan Horn, CEO of MARK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MARK, the AR superapp startup from Saudi Arabia, has entered an exciting new chapter as Ryan Horn, an accomplished figure in the tech world, assumes the role of CEO. Formerly the Binance NFT Global Director and Co-founder of N3ON, Ryan Horn brings a wealth of industry expertise and a dynamic vision to lead MARK into a promising 2024.

Meet Ryan Horn: Shaping the Tech Landscape

With roots in London, Ryan Horn has been an influential presence in the tech and entertainment sectors throughout his career. His journey is marked by significant accomplishments, including two successful exits in the entertainment and sports tech domains. As the former Binance NFT Global Director and Founder of Brandtix, Ryan Horn's credentials positioned him as the ideal candidate to build and lead the digital bridge that is MARK.

With a portfolio boasting the development and strategic commercialization of over $900 million in brand, tech, and entertainment businesses across EMEA and US markets, Ryan Horn is celebrated for his innovative thinking. Recently, Ryan made waves by launching the very first Web3 Fan Token in the English Premier League with Arsenal FC. His ability to deliver major IPs, influencers, and high-profile collaborations for Binance, spanning interactive platforms, digital assets, and colossal social media campaigns, speaks volumes about his leadership.

Ryan Horn's career and successes in media and tech align seamlessly with MARK's vision for 2024. His extensive experience in the tech industry and a track record that includes leading highly successful digital projects make him the ideal leader to steer MARK into a future brimming with innovation and growth.

Ryan Horn, the newly appointed CEO of MARK, expressed his enthusiasm:

"MARK represents the forefront of AR innovation, and I am very excited to be part of what will be an amazing journey to effect change in how people interact with their world. I am very confident in my new team and that together, we will achieve remarkable success."

MARK: Shaping the Future of Augmented Reality in London

Mark is pleased to announce the opening of its first office outside Saudi Arabia in Canary Wharf, London. This strategic move provides MARK with a physical footprint in London, the UK, and Europe, opening up opportunities covering over 730 million potential users and establishing a closer link to the Americas.

This expansion reinforces MARK's commitment to global innovation and positions the company at the heart of one of the world's leading tech hubs. MARK's presence in London is a significant milestone in the company's journey, allowing it to better serve users on a global scale.

MARK at LEAP 2024: Riyadh

With the appointment of Ryan Horn as CEO and the opening of a new London office, you would think the MARK team has done their job for Q1 2024 however, MARK’s founder, Ziad Jarrar, and his executive team will not only be at LEAP 2024 but will be presenting MARK to the world's most attended tech event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. LEAP is an innovative technology conference for pioneers to showcase their innovations and share insights into the future of the industry.

As part of the conference, Ziad Jarrar will officially launch MARK to the world with a cutting-edge presentation showcasing its AR technology and its potential to revolutionize social media, while offering valuable insights into the AR industry's future.

The AR industry, the social media industry and users all over the world can anticipate a host of new and exciting initiatives from Ryan Horn and his team at MARK. Horn's journey serves as a testament to the idea that the tech landscape is in a constant state of evolution, and individuals of his calibre leave not one but many marks on our world and the digital realm.