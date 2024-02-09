ei-matters Showcases Transformative Online Course by Roger K. Allen, Ph.D.

"Claiming Your Power to Live a Happy and Abundant Life" by Roger K. Allen, Ph.D.

TURTON, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release



ei-matters Showcases Transformative Online Course "Claiming Your Power to Live a Happy and Abundant Life" by Roger K. Allen, Ph.D., Alongside Exclusive Guest Posts



ei-matters, a premier digital magazine focusing on emotional intelligence and personal growth, proudly presents the transformative online course "Claiming Your Power to Live a Happy and Abundant Life," curated by esteemed psychologist Roger K. Allen, Ph.D. Complementing this enlightening course, ei-matters is thrilled to unveil two exclusive guest posts by Dr. Allen, offering profound insights into personal transformation and empowerment.

Rooted in positive psychology and grounded in scientific principles, "Claiming Your Power to Live a Happy and Abundant Life" offers participants a transformative journey towards personal empowerment, joy, and abundance. Through meticulously designed modules, participants explore strategies to replace negative patterns with a positive state of mind, ultimately fostering lives filled with happiness and effectiveness.



About "Claiming Your Power to Live a Happy and Abundant Life" Course:

Hosted by Dr. Roger K. Allen, Ph.D., the online course is structured to guide participants through four distinct sections:

Claiming Joy: Uncover joy and meaning within oneself through principles of positive psychology.

Claiming Ownership: Shift from passive to active participation in one's journey towards empowerment.

Claiming Your Power: Equip individuals with transformative tools to navigate challenges and shape their destinies.

Claiming Your Story: Craft empowering narratives fueling confidence and purpose in pursuing personal desires.



About Roger K. Allen, Ph.D.:

Dr. Roger K. Allen is a renowned figure in personal transformation and family development. With a wealth of experience, Dr. Allen has empowered countless individuals worldwide to lead lives filled with happiness and effectiveness through his teachings and methodologies.



Exclusive Guest Posts by Dr. Roger K. Allen:

In addition to the transformative course, ei-matters is honoured to feature two exclusive guest posts by Dr. Roger K. Allen:

"Opening Your Heart to the Love Inside"

"How to Become Emotionally Mature"



Course Highlights:

Seven hours of on-demand video content

23 practical exercises and handouts

Full lifetime access to course materials

Accessibility on mobile devices or TV



Enroll Today:

Embark on a journey towards personal empowerment and fulfilment with Roger K. Allen, Ph.D. enroll in the course today to unlock the keys to living a happy and abundant life.



About ei-matters:

ei-matters is a digital magazine recognized for its valuable insights, podcasts, videos, courses, and resources focusing on Emotional Intelligence. Dedicated to empowering individuals and organisations to excel in today's complex environment, ei-matters boasts a team of experts committed to delivering high-quality content. This content is designed to enhance self-awareness, improve interpersonal relationships, and foster personal and professional development.