MutantDx Inc. Introduces Revolutionary AI-based Algorithm for Cancer Marker Detection

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alberta, Canada, February 13th 2024 - MutantDx Inc., a leading biotechnology company, is proud to announce the development of a groundbreaking AI-based algorithm for determining the efficacy of cancer marker detection. This innovative technology has been awarded a US patent and has the potential to revolutionize the way cancer is diagnosed and treated. The algorithm, utilizes artificial intelligence to evaluate the accuracy of detecting cancer markers in tissue biopsies. With data input into a digital platform, the algorithm calculates the Detection Index (DI), providing a more precise and reliable measure of cancer marker detection.

This breakthrough technology has the potential to greatly improve the accuracy and efficiency of cancer diagnosis and treatment. With the ability to analyze data in a fraction of the time it takes for traditional methods, the AI-based algorithm has the potential to save countless lives by detecting cancer at an earlier stage.

The efficacy of detecting somatic mutations in biopsies depends on two factors: the ability of the method to detect low copies of the mutant allele in the clinical sample (the lower limit of detection) and the ratio of copies of the mutant allele to competing wild-type alleles in normal cells. An algorithm integrating the above two factors is defined as the Detection Index (DI), and allows precise determination of the efficacy of detection,” says Dr. Thurai Moorthy, the inventor and CEO of MutantDx. He further adds “by varying the amount of DNA in relation to tumor content in the assay, the required DI value can be deduced.” Hence, the DI is method agnostic, and allows freedom to select both the desired level of sensitivity and the choice of detection method.

“With the growing importance of somatic mutations for targeted chemotherapy, there is a need to re-evaluate the efficacy of their detection,” notes Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Chairman of MutantDx. He also states, “The DI could be helpful in improving the earlier detection of cancer markers for targeted chemotherapy.”

MutantDx Inc. is committed to advancing the fight against cancer through innovative technologies and cutting-edge research. With the introduction of this AI-based algorithm, the company is taking a significant step towards achieving its mission of improving the lives of those affected by cancer.

For more information on MutantDx Inc. for cancer marker detection, please visit www.MutantDx.com.