Contract opportunity for vegetation management at SKELEC

Basseterre, St. Kitts — The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd (SKELEC) is actively seeking contractors for vegetation management services to maintain, clear, and inhibit vegetation growth in the proximity of its Transmission and Distribution infrastructure across the island of St. Kitts.

The contractors will be responsible for providing all chemicals, tools, and equipment to effectively perform mechanical control techniques and herbicide applications to prevent vegetation growth near SKELEC’s electrical infrastructure.

Eligible contractors must possess liability insurance, social security enrollment for employees, personnel protective equipment (PPE) for all staff, and valid driver’s licenses with insured vehicles. Expression of interest must provide details of tools and equipment that will be used for vegetation management particularly, ownership/access to heavy equipment including but not limited to backhoes, bulldozers, excavators, and brush cutters.

Interested applicants are invited to submit expressions of interest to the General Manager’s Office at Central Street on or before February 16th, 2024. Detailed submission guidelines and requirements can be found at https://www.skelec.kn/reoi-vegetation-management-at-transmission-and-distribution/.

SKELEC is eager to collaborate with qualified contractors to enhance the safety and efficiency of its electrical infrastructure, contributing to the well-being of the community.