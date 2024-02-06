Calcium Carbide Market Statistics 2030: Major Factors that can Increase the Global Demand

Calcium carbide used in industry is around 80% pure. It produces acetylene gas when it reacts with water.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Calcium Carbide Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030," The global calcium carbideunsaturated polyester resins market was valued at $11.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $18.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Calcium carbide (CaC2) is made by heating a lime and carbon mixture in an electric arc furnace between 2000°C and 2100°C (3632°F and 3812°F). Carbon reduces lime to calcium carbide and carbon monoxide (CO). When pure, calcium carbide (CaC2) is clear and colourless, having a specific gravity of 2.22 at 180°C. Calcium carbide is made in the lab by thermally decomposing pure calcium cyanamide in the presence of carbon under vacuum to create white calcium carbide. Calcium carbide is available in a variety of colours, ranging from steel grey to reddish brown, depending on impurities and manufacturing procedure.

Calcium carbide used in industry is around 80% pure. It produces acetylene gas when it reacts with water. The production of acetylene, the interaction with nitrogen to produce cyanamide, and the desulfurization of hot metal, cast iron, and steel are the three primary applications for calcium carbide. In the manufacturing of steel and ductile iron, calcium carbide is widely used as a desulfurization reagent.

Recovery of the steel industry is expected to drive the calcium carbide market during forecast period. Steel is used in the construction industry because of its exceptional qualities like ductility and durability. It aids in the construction of earthquake-resistant structures. The increased use of high-speed trains in nations like China, Japan, and India has resulted in the development of special rails, which has increased carbon steel usage. As a result, demand for crude steel is predicted to rise, pushing the calcium carbide market during the forecast period. During the projected period, the market is expected to be hampered by high raw application costs.

The global calcium carbide market size is segmented on the basis of application, end-use industry, and region. Based on the application, the global calcium carbide market is segmented into acetylene gas, calcium cyanamide, reducing & dehydrating agent, desulfurizing & deoxidizing agent, and others. The acetylene gas segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 and projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR of 5.1%.

Based on the end-use industry, the global calcium carbide market is segmented into chemicals, metallurgy, pharmaceutical, food, and others. The chemicals segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 and projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR of 6.6%.

Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest calcium carbide market share in 2020, while Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region.

The global calcium carbide industry is consolidated in nature with a few players, such as Denka Company Limited, AlzChem, American Elements, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Carbide Industries LLC, KC Group, Merck KGaA, MCB Industries Sdn. Bhd., Mil-Spec Industries Corporation, and Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., which hold significant share of the market. These players have been adopting various strategies to gain higher share or to retain leading positions in the market.