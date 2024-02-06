ESGRI (ESG Reporting Intelligence) announces Partnership with Ulbaekgaard to support ESG-strive in Europe

Leading ESG Software

ESG Reporting Intelligence is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Ulbaekgaard to foster innovation and expanding market reach into Europe.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESG Reporting Intelligence is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Ulbaekgaard to foster innovation and expanding market reach. Ulbaekgaard, based in Denmark, specializes in introducing and training businesses in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues. In addition to this, the company offers courses designed to enhance cooperation and communication within teams, while also focusing on the principles of the circular economy.

The partnership aims to introduce the leading ESG reporting software solution to the European Market, helping businesses start their ESG strategy journey with ESG Reporting Intellegince. ESGRI is the comprehensive solution for companies of any size seeking to navigate the intricate landscape of ESG reporting while aligning with evolving legislations like the ‘European Green Deal’.

Managing Director ESG Reporting Intelligence, James Cronan, said:

“We are incredibly excited to announce this partnership with an organisation of Ulbaekgaard’s stature and track record helping businesses across Europe. The partnership will provide European businesses with subject matter expertise within ESG and procurement, supported by a cost effective, leading ESG software.

Additionally, ESGRI already has a highly specialised access to global markets and ESG data across Asia and China which many European businesses are in desperate need of to better understand what is really happening in their supply chain. We think this solution and structure breaks down some of the most challenging barriers emerging in global trade.“

Finn Ulbaek, Director of Ulbaekgaard, stated:

“The collaboration between Ulbaekgaard and ESGRI is proof that when practical implementation meets an effective and advanced reporting system, companies can not only comply with ESG standards, but actually drive development forward.” - Ulbaekgaard

ESGRI representation in Europe:

ESGRI is thrilled to announce that ESG Reporting Intelligence has established a local representation and support in Europe which will be the primary point of contact for companies seeking ESG consulting services in Europe. The European department in Denmark will play a crucial role in helping businesses starting their ESG journey, ensuring organisations are aware of the latest ESG requirements in Europe.

Statement from Ulbaekgaard:

We are thrilled to announce the new collaboration between Ulbaekgaard and ESGRI, a partnership that promises to revolutionize the way businesses approach Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. This collaboration brings together Ulbaekgaard's European expertise in sustainable business education with ESGRI's global perspective and technological innovation in ESG reporting and analysis.

Our combined portfolio offers clients a comprehensive range of services and insights that are unparalleled in the industry. At Ulbaekgaard, we provide an immersive learning environment where business leaders, decision-makers, and employees can gain in-depth insights into ESG factors and how they impact business operations.

“Our courses are tailored to meet the unique challenges of different industries, ensuring that participants not only receive relevant and actionable knowledge, but also hands-on, practical training for integrating ESG into everyday business operations."

ESGRI brings cutting-edge technology designed to empower small-to-medium businesses to embark on their ESG journey confidently. The platform allows for industry specific ESG assessments of suppliers' ESG risks, ensuring that businesses stay ahead of changing legislation and meet evolving customer and client requirements. ESGRI's programme is designed to demystify the diverse aspects of ESG, catering to a wide range of professionals from business owners to CFOs and sustainability experts.

Together, Ulbaekgaard and ESGRI provide a holistic approach to ESG. We help businesses not only understand the broad range of ESG actions expected by clients, customers, shareholders, and financial institutions, but also realize the commercial benefits of ESG. Our partnership is geared towards making data-driven decisions to mitigate risks, build resilience, and capitalize on growth opportunities.

This collaboration signifies a powerful combination of practical learning, industry-specific knowledge, and advanced technological support, positioning our clients to be leaders in sustainable business practices. By bridging Ulbaekgaard's expertise in Europe with ESGRI's global reach, we are creating a unique platform that is set to make a significant impact on how businesses worldwide integrate ESG into their core strategies. We are excited to welcome you to this journey towards a more sustainable and responsible business future.

ESG driven by the European Union:

In recent years, the European Union has taken a leading role in promoting ESG, with the introduction of several regulations and policies for companies in Europe. One of the most noteworthy trends is the growing focus and awareness on climate change and the transition to a low-carbon economy. Therefore, the European Commission introduced the so called European green deal, which is a package of policy initiatives, that aims to set the EU on the path to a green transition, with the ultimate goal of reaching climate neutrality by 2050. A broader set of large companies, as well as listed SMEs, will now be required to report on sustainability.

Companies will have to disclose information on what they see as the risks and opportunities arising from Environmental, Social and Governance issues, depending on different thresholds. This facilitates the assessment of companies' sustainability performance for investors, civil society organizations, consumers, and other stakeholders, aligning with the objectives of the European Green Deal. That is why it is crucial for companies to stay informed about current legislative initiatives, including the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).

The CSRD is a European Union (EU) legislation, which was introduced by the Non-Financial Reporting Directive (NFRD), mandates companies to report on the impact of corporate activities on the environment and society in their annual sustainability reports and requires the audit (assurance) of reported information.

Furthermore, the ESRS makes it urgent to cover the full range of environmental, social, and governance issues, including:

• Climate change

• Social matters

• Treatment of employee’s

• Respect for human rights

• Anti-corruption and bribery

• Diversity on company boards and leadership (in terms of age, gender, educational and professional background).