Extended Deadline for Digital Media Awards Americas 2024 Entries.

WAN-IFRA’s annual Digital Media Awards celebrate publishers with exceptional creativity and innovation in digital media. With an emphasis on cutting-edge tools and formats, advanced technology, and driving innovation, these awards recognize outstanding projects from digital subscription approaches to impactful digital storytelling or native advertising initiatives. The awards provide an essential benchmark for the industry, both locally and globally.

The 2024 Edition features new categories that showcase the various applications of artificial intelligence in media.

This Year’s Open Categories

Best Data Visualization*

Best Audience Engagement*

Best Website*

Best Use of Video*

Best Digital Subscription Strategy / Reader Revenue Project*

Best Newsletter*

Best Podcast*

Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Newsroom* New

Best Use of AI in Revenue Strategy* New

Best Fact-Checking Project* New

Best Innovative Digital Product* New

Best Native Advertising Campaign*

Best Journalism Project

* Winners in the categories marked with an asterisk will automatically compete in the WAN-IFRA Awards Worldwide, representing their region and standing up against the world’s most outstanding digital media. Projects can be submitted by February 16th. Finalists will be revealed on March 18th, and on April 11th, the winners will be announced in a special ceremony at WAN-IFRA’s annual Digital Media LATAM 2024 conference in Panama City, Panama.

Useful links

Contact and Inquiries

For more information about the Digital Media Awards Americas 2024 and how to apply, please contact Olga Britto, Director Iberoamerica, WAN-IFRA, olga.britto@wan-ifra.org​​​​​​​