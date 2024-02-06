Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,491 in the last 365 days.

Scientists operated a virtual Cybertruck from lucid dreams (VIDEO)

While in a lucid dream, researchers were able to not only control a virtual Cybertruck but also avoid obstacles that appeared on the screen.

Two-way interaction with a computer from dreams opens up a whole area of new technologies. Now, these developments are crude, but soon they will change the idea of human capabilities.”
— Michael Raduga, leader of the experiment

REDWOOD CITY, CA, SAN MATEO, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Researchers from California startup REMspace have achieved the first two-way control of a virtual object from a lucid dream. The results of the experiment were approved for publication in the scientific journal International Journal of Dream Research.

We spend a third of our lives asleep, and humanity dreams of using this time profitably, just as the heroes of the movie Inception did. One way to do this could be to connect to computers to solve work or personal tasks while sleeping. This fascinating perspective was tested at REMspace.

Special equipment based on electromyography sensors was developed. If a person moved their legs in a dream, this led to the movement of a virtual avatar (Cybertruck) on the computer screen. Hand movements caused the car to turn, and obstacles were signaled by light through the eyelids.

Five experienced lucid dreamers took part in a laboratory study. All of them were able to consciously control a virtual Tesla while asleep when their brains were in REM sleep (confirmed by polysomnography). Two-way control of an object on the screen lasted from several seconds to several minutes.

Previously, researchers from REMspace demonstrated the transmission of music and speech from dreams. In addition, a brain implant for dream control was tested on humans (May 2023).

Videos and photos of the experiment. Preprint on ResearchGate (publication in April).

Michael Raduga
REMspace inc
+ +1(650)398-9599
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

Operating a Tesla Cybertruck from dreams

You just read:

Scientists operated a virtual Cybertruck from lucid dreams (VIDEO)

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more