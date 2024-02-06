Tire Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Tire Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

It will grow to $253.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Tire Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the tire market size is predicted to reach $253.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%.

The growth in the tire market is due to the growing vehicle production. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest tire market share. Major players in the tire market include Sumitomo Corporation, Continental AG, Bridgestone Corporation, Michelin Group, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Maxxis International.

Tire Market Segments

•By Type: Bias Tire, Radial Tire, Belted Bias

•By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

•By Application: Cars, Bicycles, Motorcycles, Buses, Trucks, Heavy Equipment, Aircraft, Other Applications

•By End-Use: Replacement Tires, OEM Tires

•By Geography: The global tire market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A tire is a circular-shaped component usually made of rubber that is fitted around the outer rim of a vehicle's wheel, enabling the vehicle to attach to the ground. Its primary purpose is to provide smooth traction on the surface over which the wheel travels.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Tire Market Characteristics

3. Tire Market Trends And Strategies

4. Tire Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Tire Market Size And Growth

……

27. Tire Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Tire Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

