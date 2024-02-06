DatamanUSA, a Strategic IT Solution Provider wins the City of Los Angeles - Programming Services Contract.

City of Los Angeles, Department of City Planning has entered into a professional services agreement with DatamanUSA LLC Dataman has expertise attracting, recruiting, and retaining qualified IT consultants. DatamanUSA LLC, is a leader in providing comprehensive staffing services.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City of Los Angeles, Department of City Planning has entered into a professional services agreement with DatamanUSA LLC, a leader in providing talent management and IT solutions to government agencies for more than 23 years. By virtue of this agreement Dataman will support specific technology projects of the City of Los Angeles in the following IT services categories:

• Cybersecurity

• Database Systems

• Document Management

• Infrastructure/Cloud Solutions

• Project Management

• Software/Application Development

• Web Design/Development

“Dataman has been supporting multiple organizations in the State of California, making it a priority region for us. Our resources are currently working for multiple clients like Superior Court of California, Judicial Council of California, Orange County, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Department of City Planning, Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety, County of Santa Clara and so on. DatamanUSA has a local office in Los Angeles, California making it easily approachable and accessible for any communication with our clients in California.”, said Nidhi Saxena, CEO, DatamanUSA.

Dedicated Recruitment Team

Dataman has a strong team of Personnel Consultant (CPC), Certified Executive Recruiter (CER), Certified Professional Recruiter (CPR) recruiters to ensure the quality experience to the client and consultants.

About Dataman USA

Founded in 2000, Dataman is a leader in providing comprehensive IT Staff Augmentation Services and have extensive experience with Application development, IT Project Management, Planning and Analysis, Database Management and Business Intelligence, End User Support, Systems Administration, Network Services, IT Security, IT Training Services, IT Business and Process Consulting Services, Marketing Services and Data Conversion services. We have a proven history of successfully delivering similar IT Professional Services for public sector and transportation agencies across the country.

To know more about DatamanUSA, click here.

To apply for jobs with DatamanUSA, click here.

