Drone Camera Market Set to Reach USD 25.39 Billion by 2027, Propelled by a 29.9% CAGR Growth | Allied Market Research

Drone Camera Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Drone Camera Market by Type, Application, Resolution, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟑.𝟑𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟐𝟓.𝟑𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟗.𝟗%.

North America dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global drone camera market, in terms of share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to increase in demand for drones across different industries.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11464

Drones equipped with camera are used to carry out numerous operations such as photography & videography, thermal imaging, and are used for surveillance over suspected locations. Moreover, increase in application of drones in different industries such as agriculture, mining & construction, inspection, and similar applications has supplemented the growth of the global drone camera market. Furthermore, rise in allocation of budget toward the advancement of the defense sector across different countries leads to the growth of drone camera market. This increased allocation of budget enabled the drone camera manufacturers to increase their revenue by developing better & advanced components, thereby accelerating the growth of the industry.

Depending on the type, the market is categorized into HD camera and SD camera. The HD camera segment holds a majority of market share, and is projected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, due to increase in application of HD camera in new drones. By application, the photography & videography segment garnered a majority of market share in 2019 owing to rise in concern toward safety & security, while the surveillance segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to surge in demand for tracing & monitoring over suspected locations.

On the basis of resolution, the drone camera market is segregated into 12 MP, 12 to 20 MP, 20 to 32 MP, and 32 MP & above. The 12 MP segment accounted for maximum market share in 2019, while 32 MP & above resolution camera is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to increase in application in different industries such as agriculture, pipeline check, and border surveillance. In addition, the military use of drones supplements the growth of the global drone camera market.

Factors such as technologically advanced products and promising growth rate of the drone market promote the growth of the global drone camera market. However, privacy & security concerns and the availability of high-resolution satellite imagery limit the growth of the drone camera market. On the contrary, rise in demand of drones across emerging nations and increase in application areas of drones such as GPS, LiDAR, and mapping services are anticipated offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global drone camera market size during the forecast period.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-camera-market/purchase-options

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :

By application, the surveillance segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on resolution, the 20 to 32 MP segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The widespread outbreak of the novel coronavirus led to a sudden closure of national and international transportation for months.

With the increasing number of active cases across different locations, containment zones were made where infected people were isolated. Drones equipped with camera were used to keep an eye on the patients as well as the contained locations.

Governments & local authorities opted the use of drones for surveillance to prevent people from gathering. In addition, governments entered into numerous agreements with different companies for the supply of drones, which have the ability of surveillance on a wider location.

To tackle the COVID situation, drones were used by law-enforcing authorities such as the local police or municipal authorities to monitor people’s movement and break up social gatherings that could pose a risk to society.

In addition to street surveillance, authorities are using drones to broadcast messages & information about lockdown measures, especially in rural areas that lack open communication channels for health information.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11464

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Aerialtronics DV B.V,

Canon Inc.,

Controp Precision Technologies Ltd.,

DJI,

DST Control,

FLIR Systems, Inc.,

Garmin Ltd.,

GoPro, Inc.,

Panasonic Corporation,

Sony Corporation.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/firefighting-drone-market-A06280

𝐋𝐢𝐃𝐀𝐑 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lidar-drone-market-A10534

𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-motor-market-A53595

𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/public-safety-drones-market-A10140

𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/multirotor-drone-market-A09185

𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-defense-system-market-A12507

This person was known as "Father of Drone" in Drone technology | Drone camera Market insight