Industry veteran Dennis Martin joins fintech start-up ADVANCE.AI to lead credit reporting business

Singapore, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- ADVANCE.AI, Southeast Asia's leading provider of digital identity verification, compliance and risk management solutions, has appointed industry veteran, Dennis Martin, as CEO of its credit reporting business.

Martin has 25 years' leadership experience in the global credit reporting industry and was previously the Group CEO of CTOS Digital in Malaysia, overseeing a complete portfolio of credit and risk management solutions and services widely used by banking and financial institutions, insurance, telcos, large corporations and SMEs. Previously, he was also managing director of Experian Southeast Asia and Dun & Bradstreet New Zealand, and also sat on the boards of several credit bureaus, including as chairman of Philippines' CIBI.

"The credit reporting industry is a crucial facilitator of economic growth. By providing companies and individuals with the necessary tools to make informed decisions and access to credit, it advances financial, digital and economic inclusion across the region, especially in Southeast Asian emerging markets such as the Philippines and Indonesia. I'm very aligned to this mission and feel privileged to be entrusted with leading ADVANCE.AI's credit reporting business across the region," said Martin, who will be based in the startup's Singapore headquarters.

ADVANCE.AI, recently named ASEAN Fintech winner for its risk management technology at the 2023 Global Fintech Awards during the Singapore Fintech Festival, partners over 500 clients across banking, financial services, telco and ecommerce industries.

"I'm delighted to welcome Dennis to lead our regional credit reporting business. Our core mission is dedicated to advancing digital and financial inclusion across the region, and we have been offering credit scoring solutions in the markets we operate since our beginning," said Shou Dong, CEO of ADVANCE.AI.

"The core of our business relies on AI technology to derive intelligence from credit-related data and offer solutions that support financial services, ecommerce as well as related industries to digitally and accurately onboard and provide access to affordable and risk-managed credit to the unbanked and underbanked. Dennis' industry experience and experience is pivotal to our strategic growth," he added.

A media kit is available here.

About ADVANCE.AI

ADVANCE.AI is Southeast Asia's leading provider of digital identity verification, KYC/KYB, AML, compliance and risk management solutions. Headquartered in Singapore, it currently partners 500+ enterprise clients across banking, financial services, fintech, payment, retail and e-commerce sectors. ADVANCE.AI was named ASEAN Fintech winner at the 2023 Singapore Fintech Festival Global Fintech Awards for its risk management technology. ADVANCE.AI is part of Advance Intelligence Group, an AI-driven technology company that consists of an ecosystem of AI-powered, credit-enabled products and services that includes consumer financing, digital identity verification and risk management as well as enterprise resource planning software. Founded in 2016, the Group has presence across South and Southeast Asia, Latin America and Greater China. The Group is backed by top tier investors SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Warburg Pincus, Northstar, Vision Plus Capital, Gaorong Capital, Pavilion Capital, GSR Ventures and Singapore-based global investor EDBI.

Source: ADVANCE.AI

Reporter: PR Wire

Editor: PR Wire

Copyright © ANTARA 2024