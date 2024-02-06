Dr. Velma Trayham, Renowned Entrepreneur and Keynote Speaker, Recognized for Leadership in Dismantling Systemic Racism

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Velma Trayham is the CEO of Millionaire Mastermind Academy, a highly lauded nonprofit organization focused on empowering women in the fight against poverty, and the founder and CEO of Thinkzilla, a prominent global consulting firm. Dr. Trayham has played a pivotal role in creatively integrating over 200 organizations into communities. Her efforts have positively impacted those from marginalized communities, providing them with increased economic opportunities.

The creator of multiple national Impact Programs, making Black History all year long, has been acknowledged in a recent MSN article for her outstanding leadership in dismantling systemic racism, systemic inequality, and institutional racism in American society.

The MSN article, written by Jhon William, titled "Dismantling Systemic Racism, Systemic Inequality, and Institutional Racism," highlights Dr. Trayham's impactful work as an award-winning entrepreneur and economic empowerment specialist. Dr. Trayham's commitment to professional development and empowerment for women in both corporate and entrepreneurial spheres has made her a key figure in the fight for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

In addition to her consulting work, Dr. Trayham serves on various boards, advising companies and nonprofits on embedding racial justice into their mission. She aims to disrupt systemic barriers historically holding marginalized groups back by advocating for changes in company cultures and policies.

"I am honored to be recognized for my work in dismantling systemic racism," said Dr. Velma Trayham. "The fight for racial justice is ongoing, and I am committed to contributing to a more just society where equality, dignity, and freedom are accessible to all."

Dr. Trayham's dedication to making a positive impact has positioned her as an inspirational leader in the quest for racial justice. Her initiatives align with the vision of creating a society Dr. Martin Luther King envisioned – a society that embraces equality, dignity, and freedom for everyone.



