Commerce is soliciting proposals from those qualified and interested in participating in projects to provide housing, employment services, family reunification, transportation, communication, education and other basic needs services. Total funding for this RFP is $2.374 million for this project in the fiscal year (July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025).
You just read:
Request for Proposals – Small-sized community-based reentry program support
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.