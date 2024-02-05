PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Applauds Rural Law Enforcement Offices That Applied for Grant Programs

TEXAS, February 5 - February 5, 2024 Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Applauds Rural Law Enforcement Offices That Applied for Grant Programs (AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today said his office received more than 500 applications for financial assistance from rural law enforcement and prosecutor offices requesting nearly $125 million for salary assistance. The application deadline was Jan. 31. Enacted by Senate Bill 22 during the 88th Texas Legislature, Regular Session, these programs will provide financial assistance in the form of supplemental salaries to sheriff’s departments, constable’s offices, and district and county attorney’s offices in eligible counties. The Comptroller’s office cites high levels of participation by eligible entities, with more than 94 percent of the eligible rural sheriff’s offices and nearly 86 percent of the eligible prosecutor’s offices applying for these grant programs. “The state of Texas is adding another layer of support to ensure our communities are safe through these rural grant programs, and I’m extremely proud of the work my office has done to help law enforcement offices across this state get the additional financial tools they need,” Hegar said. “I am grateful to all the state lawmakers who passed this legislation, worked with county judges and prosecutors in their districts to raise awareness regarding the availability of these dollars and ensured that law enforcement agencies and prosecutor offices applied for this grant funding. “For the Texas economy to grow and prosper, we must make sure that Texas families feel safe, and that requires supporting our local law enforcement men and women who work tirelessly every day. Tragically, some governmental jurisdictions are defunding the police, yet thankfully Texas leadership has stepped up with additional support for law enforcement agencies across our vast state.” The grant programs allow the Comptroller’s office to administer the following to counties with populations of less than 300,000 people: The Rural Sheriff's Department Salary Assistance Grant Program awards grants between $250,000 and $500,000. The grant funding must be used to provide specified minimum salaries, give salary increases, hire additional deputies or staff for the department, or to purchase safety equipment for the sheriff's department.

The Rural Constable's Office Salary Assistance Grant Program provides financial assistance to constable's offices. The grant funding must be used to provide a minimum salary of $45,000 to an elected constable who makes motor vehicle stops in the routine performance of the constable's duties.

The Rural Prosecutor's Office Salary Assistance Grant Program awards grants between $100,000 and $275,000. The grant funding must be used to increase the salary of assistant attorneys, investigators and victim assistance coordinators, or to hire additional staff. Visit the Comptroller's website for more information about the grant programs.