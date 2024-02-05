Manchin Announces $50K to Increase Energy Efficiency, Automate Millville Hydroelectric Facility

February 05, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced that Cube Hydro Partners LLC will receive $50,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Grid Deployment Office to increase the generation efficiency of the Millville Hydroelectric Facility in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. The funding is made possible by Chairman Manchin’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“West Virginia’s rivers have been a vital source of energy for generations, and we truly could not be America’s energy powerhouse without them. Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we will help improve a critical piece of our energy infrastructure and ensure that an important hydroelectric dam in our state can continue to provide reliable power to West Virginians for years to come,” said Chairman Manchin.

Project Details:

$50,000 – Cube Hydro Partners LLC installed three new governors, three new exciters, and three Programmable Logic Controllers to implement automation technology that would enable remote control and optimization of the veil over the dam. The Millville Hydroelectric Facility came online in 1927 and is