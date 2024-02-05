Submit Release
Early Childhood Interagency Coordinating Council Virtual Meeting

The Early Childhood Interagency Coordinating Council (ECICC) was established by Nebraska Revised Statutes (Neb.Rev.Stat.) 43-3401 to 43-3403 to advise and assist collaborating agencies in carrying out the provisions of state and federal statutes pertaining to early childhood care and education initiatives under state supervision.

This is a virtual meeting of the Council and will be held Friday, February 9, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. until approximately 12:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Due to the virtual nature of this meeting, voting members and other attendees will be present via Zoom. Please contact Karen Hoffman at karen.hoffman@nebraska.gov for information to join the meeting virtually.

In compliance with LB83, regarding change in public meeting provisions, and to provide for virtual conferencing under the Open Meetings Act, an onsite location for this meeting that is available to the public is located at the Nebraska Department of Education, 500 So. 84th Street, 2nd floor, in Lincoln. Call 402-471-2295 with questions.

