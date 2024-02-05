Submit Release
Senate Bill 1014 Printer's Number 1356

PENNSYLVANIA, February 5 - An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in city revitalization and improvement zones, further providing for definitions, for establishment or designation of contracting authority, for approval, for transfers, for restrictions, for transfer of property and for review.

