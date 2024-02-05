Putnam Nail Factory Study Report
On February 5, 2024, the Boston Landmarks Commission posted a study report on the proposed designation of the Putnam Nail Factory as a Landmark under Chapter 772 of the Acts of 1975, as amended.
The Putnam Nail Company/George Lawley & Son Shipyard site consists of two surviving industrial buildings built in 1889-1890 for the Putnam Nail Company. The site is associated with two nationally known enterprises that achieved significant innovations in their fields. The Putnam Nail Company developed specialized nails designed to fasten shoes to the hooves of horses without damaging or injuring the animal. This development was based on a complex process that fashioned finished nails using hot forging and machining to produce nails that would not splinter or fracture during horse shoeing. The George Lawley & Son Shipyard was a prominent builder of yachts and naval vessels through two world wars. The firm was well known and respected for executing designs for America’s Cup contenders during the interwar years of the 1920s and 1930s. 12 Ericsson St. (1889) is three stories with a flat roof; the building is constructed entirely of brick in a manner typical of manufacturing design nationally, and especially in New England, of this period. This otherwise utilitarian building employs decorative embellishments above the window openings and at the main cornice. 12R Ericsson (1890) is a three-story structure with a moderately pitched gable roof with slanted skylights and a monitor roof clerestory that lights the interior space. The original slate roof survives.
Read the Putnam Nail Factory Study Report
There are two ways to provide feedback on this potential landmark designation:
- Written feedback can be provided by visiting this link: feedback form.
- The study report will be discussed at a public hearing on February 27, 2024. Members of the public are invited to attend this hearing and provide comments there, as well. Please look for the meeting notice in the public meetings notice section of our website.