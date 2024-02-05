Submit Release
Post Session Report :: Monday, January 05, 2024

SB 1020, PN 1267 (Langerholc)An Act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 5796, carrying State Route 4001 over U.S. Route 22 in Allegheny Township, Blair County, as the LCPL Ralph J. Fabbri USMC Memorial Bridge. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

HR 279, PN 2440 (Bellmon)The resolution would extend the Governor’s emergency disaster declaration in response to the collapse I-95 near the Cottman Avenue exit in Northeast Philadelphia until May 29, 2024.  A vote of 47-1 was recorded.

