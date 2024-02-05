Mayor Bowser Launches “Be Downtown Specials” During Visit to Roasting Plant Coffee

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser visited Roasting Plant, an innovative new coffee shop in Downtown DC, to encourage residents, workers, and visitors to explore Downtown’s diverse landscape of coffee shops, restaurants, and local businesses. As part of the visit, Mayor Bowser announced that many local coffee shops and restaurants will offer “Be Downtown Specials” throughout February and March.



“As more people come Downtown, we want people to explore all the fantastic businesses that we have here. We’re showing people that new, innovative businesses continue to open their doors in Downtown DC,” said Mayor Bowser. “Whether you’re returning to an old favorite or trying something new, I encourage everyone to enjoy Downtown and to take advantage of these specials.”



As part of the Be Downtown Specials, over 40 restaurants across Downtown DC, with the support of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW), will offer a variety of morning, lunch, and happy hour specials. Specials will run through March 31 and allow residents, visitors, and workers to explore the Downtown DC dining scene. A full list of participating restaurants is available at BeDowntown.dc.gov.



Additionally, 10 local coffee shops will offer a free cup of coffee to visitors each Monday starting February 12 and ending March 4. Urban Roast will offer the special during the 10 am to 11 am hour and the rest will offer the special between 8 am.to 9 am. Participating coffee shops include:

Roasting Plant at 1211 Connecticut Ave. NW

Compass Coffee at 435 11th St NW

Compass Coffee at 1401 I St NW

Compass Coffee at 1301 K St NW

Compass Coffee at 849 18th St NW

Compass Coffee at 1703 H St NW

Compass Coffee at 650 F St. NW

Compass Coffee at 1023 7th St NW

Slipstream at 1201 New York Avenue

Slipstream at 1333 14th Street NW

Urban Roast at 916 G St NW



“RAMW is thrilled to support Mayor Muriel Bowser’s latest initiative aimed at revitalizing downtown DC by encouraging local workers and visitors to enjoy the diverse culinary experiences our city has to offer,” said Shawn Townsend, President and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington. “As the restaurant industry continues to navigate challenges, it’s initiatives like these that not only help in driving foot traffic back to our downtown area but also play a crucial role in sustaining our restaurants.”



For a full list of restaurants and coffee shops participating in the Be Downtown Specials, visit BeDowntown.dc.gov.



