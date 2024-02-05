West Virginia Department of Health and American Heart Association Highlight Cardiovascular Health

The West Virginia Department of Health (DH) is partnering with the American Heart Association to encourage West Virginians, especially women, to focus on their cardiovascular health as part of American Heart Month.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), women in the United States are experiencing avoidable heart-related illness and death, and nearly half of U.S. women do not recognize that heart disease is the leading cause of death for women.

“Cardiovascular disease and related conditions such as high blood pressure can be managed and oftentimes prevented through healthy lifestyle habits,” said DH Cabinet Secretary Sherri A. Young, D.O., MBA, FAAFP. “I urge fellow women and all West Virginians to take control of their heart health and to encourage their loved ones and friends to do the same.”

On February 2, 2024, the American Heart Association and partners including DH along with the West Virginia Department of Health Facilities and West Virginia Department of Human Services raised awareness about cardiovascular disease with an ultimate goal of eradicating heart disease and stroke with National Wear Red Day.







