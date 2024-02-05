West Virginia Department of Health and American Heart Association Highlight Cardiovascular Health
The West Virginia Department of Health (DH) is partnering with the American Heart Association to encourage West Virginians, especially women, to focus on their cardiovascular health as part of American Heart Month.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), women in the United States are experiencing avoidable heart-related illness and death, and nearly half of U.S. women do not recognize that heart disease is the leading cause of death for women.
“Cardiovascular disease and related conditions such as high blood pressure can be managed and oftentimes prevented through healthy lifestyle habits,” said DH Cabinet Secretary Sherri A. Young, D.O., MBA, FAAFP. “I urge fellow women and all West Virginians to take control of their heart health and to encourage their loved ones and friends to do the same.”
On February 2, 2024, the American Heart Association and partners including DH along with the West Virginia Department of Health Facilities and West Virginia Department of Human Services raised awareness about cardiovascular disease with an ultimate goal of eradicating heart disease and stroke with National Wear Red Day.
“This year marks the 100th anniversary of the American Heart Association and the 20th anniversary of the Go Red for Women campaign, which continues to raise awareness that cardiovascular disease remains the #1 killer of women in America,” said Michelle Loehr, Executive Director for the American Heart Association. “So much of cardiovascular disease is preventable, so we encourage everyone, especially women, to talk to their doctors, know their family history and know their numbers.”
For additional information on American Heart Month, click here. To view and apply for careers in the public health field, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.