Safety Vision joins ITxPT as Principal Member
As an ITxPT Principal Member, Safety Vision will help to Expand Accessibility and Interoperability in Public Transport Technology.
We look forward to contributing to the ITxPT vision of enabling a robust and seamless IT architecture for public transport and other mobility services.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety Vision, a leading provider of innovative and comprehensive mobile video surveillance systems, is proud to announce its membership as a Principal Member of the Information Technology for Public Transport (ITxPT) association. As a committed advocate for cutting-edge technology solutions in the public transport sector, Safety Vision aims to leverage its expertise and resources to enhance the open IT architecture and interoperability between IT systems in the public transport domain.
With the dynamic landscape of public transport technology, Safety Vision's collaboration with ITxPT underscores its commitment to driving innovation and fostering excellence in the industry. Through this membership, Safety Vision is poised to play a pivotal role in defining solutions for next-generation mobility services and advancing standards for public transport innovation.
"We are excited to be an integral part of the ITxPT community," said Bruce Smith, CEO of Safety Vision. "Our membership signifies our dedication to strengthening data accessibility and promoting interoperability in the public transport sector. We look forward to contributing to the association's vision of enabling a robust and seamless IT architecture for public transport and other mobility services."
Safety Vision's expertise in developing and implementing mobile video surveillance, passenger information systems, and fleet tracking solutions aligns with ITxPT's mission to develop open architecture for public transport and other mobility services. This collaboration emphasizes Safety Vision's commitment to providing advanced and reliable technology that upholds the highest industry standards.
As a new Principal Member, Safety Vision is positioned to bring a distinguished perspective to the ITxPT association, catalyzing the development of IT architecture for public transport and enhancing the quality and performance of mobility services.
About Safety Vision
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Safety Vision has been a leading provider of mobile video surveillance solutions since 1993. Specializing in Mass Transit, Student Transportation and Commercial Trucking industries, Safety Vision offers state-of-the-art Mobile Video Surveillance equipment, including Digital Video Recorders (DVRs). Their solutions incorporate innovative technologies, including AI cameras, cloud storage, live look-in and more, to ensure fleet safety, security and operational efficiency.
About ITxPT
ITxPT is a non-profit association dedicated to enabling open architecture, data accessibility, and interoperability between IT systems in the public transport sector. The association comprises a community of public transport authorities, operators, IT suppliers, and vehicle manufacturers committed to developing industry standards and best practices for next-generation mobility services.
For more information about Safety Vision and its innovative solutions, visit www.safetyvision.com.
