Too many deaths - Berlin Fashion Week - trend collection from german fashion designer Torsten Amft

Two models wearing avant-garde neon outfits in the elitist futurism style of German fashion designer Torsten Amft Neon Mens graffiti street wear for road traffic from the new Trend Fall Winter collection by German fashion designer Torsten Amft. Models display the new elitist futurism neon streetwear outfits from the autumn-winter collection of German fashion designer Torsten Amft - campaign picture with logo

Too many deaths on the streets - Berlin Fashion Week - trend collection fall/winter 2024/25 from german fashion designer Torsten Amft

Amft says fashion becomes great when, in addition to beauty, there is also function and utility.” — fashion designer Torsten Amft

BERLIN, DEUTSCHLAND, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the increasing number of fatal traffic accidents due to poor visibility for bykes and motorcyclists, progressive German fashion designer Torsten Amft presents his innovative, high-quality, luminous trend clothing collection for autumn-winter 2024/25 at Berlin Fashion Week. The slogan of this trend show is "Dark Dangerious City". International fashion models will ride the catwalk on bicycles and motorcycles. His fashion is intended to contribute to improving road safety. Amft therefore spent years researching fluorescent and phosphorescent materials. The graffiti or sprayer art style is intended to inspire young people and modern cyclists and motorcyclists to wear. He would also like to produce for the target group of small children if they are encouraged. For smaller LED elements, fasteners are incorporated. Now he is showing his best outfits on Tuesday evening and hopes for the response of the buyers. Amft says fashion becomes great when, in addition to beauty, there is also function and utility. If you are interested and have further inquiries or more information, please contact us

All images can be used by the public if the subtitles and the designer are mentioned !