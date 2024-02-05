Over 100 lots dedicated to JFK and the Kennedy family will come up for bid February 25th at John McInnis Auctioneers

Letter handwritten in 1952 from John F. Kennedy to Helen Keyes, with a photograph and negative of JFK with Ms. Keyes, Polly Fitzgerald and Frank Morrissey (est. $2,000-$4,000).

Lot 307 is a rare 1952 silk scarf promoting JFK’s U.S. Senate bid, 30 by 33 inches, with images of Kennedy (est. $500-$1,000).

Fine quality Royal Worcester tea and dinner service from the Fitzgerald family, used in the hosting of Campaign Teas during JFK’s runs for political office (est. $2,000-$4,000).

Four photographs, three of Jackie Kennedy and daughter Caroline, one of Jackie and her sister Lee holding Lee’s son Anthony, taken in 1961 by Jacque Lowe and signed (est. $400-$800).