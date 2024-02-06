2nd Annual Ocala Boat Show Set for March 1-3 at World Equestrian Center

Ocala Boat Show Logo Ocala Boat Show Boats Board before you buy!

Boats, Gear, Fun: The 2nd Annual Ocala Boat Show Returns Bigger and Better!

OCALA, FL, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embark on an adventure at the 2nd Annual Ocala Boat Show, returning to the World Equestrian Center – Expo Center 2 on March 1-3, 2024. This event promises an unparalleled experience for all boating enthusiasts, showcasing the latest and greatest in boats, personal watercraft, marine technology, and accessories.

The Ocala Boat Show will feature a variety of new 2024 models including center consoles, bowriders, deck boats, freshwater and saltwater fishing boats, jet boats, pontoons, personal watercraft, and wakeboard and ski boats to fit any lifestyle and budget.

Discover a diverse range of boats, from fishing vessels to luxurious pontoons, and high-performance ski boats, among the offerings from local dealers. Explore cutting-edge marine technology, such as navigation systems, fishing equipment, and performance upgrades. Take advantage of exclusive show deals, offering special pricing and incentives for boat purchases.

Participating Boat Dealers include:

Action Water Sports, Black Label Marine Group, Blue Water Marine, Holiday Marine, Kings Bay Boat Sales & Services, Lake Area Water Sports, Little River Marine, Micro Draft Boats, Miller’s Marine, Nobles Marine, Old Salt Marine, and Transition Watersports, the presenting sponsor of the 2024 Ocala Boat Show.

Ocala Boat Show Details:

When: Friday- Sunday, March 1-3, 2024

Where: World Equestrian Center – Expo Center 2 1598 NW 87th Ct Rd Ocala, FL 34482

Show Schedule:

Friday, March 1, 2024, 11 am -7 pm

Saturday, March 2, 2024, 10 am - 6 pm

Sunday, March 3, 2024, 10 am -4 pm

Cost & Ticket Information:

Advance Tickets $4.99 + tax & fees

Door Prices:

General Admission (13-59): $8

Senior, Military/Veteran/First Responder: $6

Children 12 & under: Free

Free Parking

For more information and to purchase advance tickets, visit:

Website: https://www.bmgevents.com/boat.html

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OcalaBoatShow/

Passes for media and interviews are available for any of the dates of the Ocala Boat Show

About Ballantine Management: With a rich history spanning more than 20 years, Ballantine Management has been a leader in consumer event production in Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Our extensive portfolio includes boat shows, craft fairs, pet shows, RV expos, home exhibitions, bridal showcases, sports expos, and much more. Each event we produce is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for both attendees and exhibitors alike.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Patterson

Ballantine management

Office: 407-854-2111

jpatterson@bmg1.com