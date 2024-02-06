DigitalRoute, Intraway Symphonica, Totogi, and Trektel launch AWS cloud-native MVNO-in-a-Box Solution

Industry leaders announced that they are working with AWS to introduce an MVNO-in-a-box solution to simplify, expedite, and improve the industry’s capabilities.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, cloud-first industry leaders DigitalRoute, Intraway Symphonica, and Totogi, led by Trektel, announced that they are working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to introduce a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) in-a-box solution to radically simplify, expedite, and improve the industry’s go-to-market and capabilities.

The MVNO-in-a-Box solution, hosted on AWS, enables a powerful, comprehensive, and agile no-code platform for MVNOs to accelerate the deployment of services and manage their activations more efficiently to launch Network as a Service (NaaS) services provided by their main mobile network operators (MNO). For MNOs, the key benefits are:

• Frictionless onboarding for their MVNO customers - accelerated time to revenue

• Reduced startup times and costs from pre-integrated and pre-validated components

• Operational efficiencies operating on cloud-scale infrastructure

With Intraway Symphonica delivering service orchestration and automation, and Totogi providing the Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform, operators can deliver services more efficiently and profitably while also providing a superior customer experience. DigitalRoute’s solution adds data-based monetization, quote-to-cash automation, finance system consolidation, telecom mediation, and analytics to complete the solution.

MVNO-in-a-Box is a completely cloud-native, multi-tenant, modular solution designed for immediate deployment and maximum flexibility. One of its major benefits is that the solution leverages the scalability, performance, security, and efficiency that AWS provides. This ground-breaking business accelerator incorporates the following vendor’s platforms:

• DigitalRoute provides a powerful mediation and data management platform that is purpose-built to convert raw usage data into billable items and analytics and can, where applicable, be hosted as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) by partners. DigitalRoute’s platform facilitates data-based monetization, quote-to-cash automation, finance system consolidation, and telecom mediation, including 5G and 5G network data analytics function (NWDAF).

• Intraway Symphonica operations support system (OSS)-as-a-Service is a no-code, artificial intelligence (AI)-first vendor-agnostic orchestration and provisioning platform that allows seamless integration between any business system and networking technology, ensuring a smooth and inexpensive implementation, migration and extension to new products and services.

• Totogi’s CaaS is one of the first and only multi-tenant 5G and 4G SaaS charging engine and plan design tool in the world, offering easy integration with the core network using 3GPP interfaces and business support systems (BSS) with GraphQL APIs.

Trektel, a prominent system integrator for Mexico and LATAM, played the key role in selecting the components and providing integration, end-to-end deployment, and operational support of the MVNO-in-a-Box solution.

This solution offers competitive advantages over traditional, legacy solutions such as:

• Immediate Deployment and Cost Reduction: All suite's products are multi-tenant, allowing new deployments without additional infrastructure, thereby reducing deployment time and maintenance costs.

• Operational independence: Teams can create and launch plans in minutes without IT resources.

• Accelerated revenue streams: Onboard new MVNOs in hours to accelerate time-to-revenue.

• Direct integration with network interfaces: Eliminates adapters, streamlines transactions, and reduces costs.

• Modular, cloud-native architecture: Ensures security, efficiency, and adaptability to tech trends.

• High network performance and user experience: Ensures a seamless user experience for customer satisfaction.

• Traceability and granular detail: Provides traceability from high-level business visibility to granular operational details, easing diagnosis and issue resolution.

• Foundation for AI/ML usage: Sets groundwork for predicting churn and recommending offers.

• Flexible pay-as-you-grow model: Adapts with a flexible pay-as-you-grow model in the cloud.

• Multi-tenant architecture on AWS: Allows flexibility in segregating resources for MVNO clients.

“We believe MVNO-in-a-Box is a game-changer for the industry, which has historically been challenged by high costs and extended time-to-revenue lead times. This collaboration between AWS, DigitalRoute, Intraway Symphonica, Totogi, and Trektel harnesses the full potential of the cloud, addressing long standing industry hurdles such as deployment costs, setup time, and the lack of flexibility to modify or add services leading to a high-dependency on vendor professional services. We are convinced that early adopters of the public cloud and the no-code approach will gain a significant competitive edge and are likely to emerge as industry leaders in the coming decade”, said Leandro Rzezak, CEO of Intraway Symphonica.

About the Companies:

About DigitalRoute

Founded in 2000, DigitalRoute boasts over two decades of collaboration with telecoms and diverse enterprise sectors to provide a deep understanding of the usage of products and services. Typically, these companies have subscription-based software, IT, telecommunications, media and entertainment, manufacturing, and logistics offerings. DigitalRoute applies to any company with products or services that generate data when utilized. We collect, aggregate, enrich, meter, and distribute this usage data, optimizing every aspect of a business, from revenues and billing to customer satisfaction and product management. www.digitalroute.com

About Intraway Symphonica

Intraway Symphonica is the award-winning next-generation service orchestration and provisioning platform of choice for the forward-looking, AI-first, cloud-first telecom operators. It is the first truly cloud-native, AI-driven, end-to-end no-code OSS that is telco-grade proven. It uniquely automates the complete lifecycle of telecom services across diverse networks and technology domains. Designed for those seeking to enhance agility through automation, modernize operations, reduce costs, and transition towards a fully autonomous network, Intraway Symphonica delivers a comprehensive, standards-based solution for next-generation telecom needs. Learn more at Symphonica.com

About Totogi

Totogi’s world-class, AI-powered monetization platform is used by CSPs to generate revenue with its Charging-as-a-Service, AI-generated Plan Design, programmatic messaging APIs, and more. Born natively on the public cloud, telcos of all sizes can easily integrate new services to craft superior subscriber experiences and create new monetization pathways. Totogi is a SaaS platform – a model that is catalyzing innovation in the telecom industry – is a proud Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner, and is available in AWS Marketplace. Learn more at Totogi.com.

About Trektel

Trektel is your trusted technology integration partner, with a team of seasoned engineers boasting over 18 years of experience designing and optimizing solutions for the ever-challenging telecommunications landscape. Headquartered in Miami, USA, we represent leading vendors in the industry and bring a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise to the table. We aim to keep our clients ahead of the curve in this continuously evolving sector. trektel.com