Applications Now Open for The 2024 Wyoming Academy

Cheyenne, Wyo. – The – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) and Leadership Wyoming proudly announce that applications are now open for the second cohort of The Wyoming Academy, commencing June 2024. This collaboration encourages teamwork and development, fostering leadership and resilience within Wyoming communities.

The Wyoming Academy, also known as The Academy, is a cornerstone initiative nurturing leaders committed to building local capacity. Through comprehensive skill-building and experiential learning, participants can expect unparalleled opportunities for personal and professional growth, empowering them to spearhead transformative projects and initiatives in their communities and organizations.

“In many aspects, I have already benefitted from The Academy experience,” shared John Wetzel, Mayor of the City of Powell, Impact307 Business Counselor, and member of The Academy’s inaugural class. “The contacts and the valuable knowledge from my new colleagues are not only helpful but a great way to gain energy and momentum to work harder to find solutions for tough problems within the city of Powell.”

Following the successes of the inaugural class, the 2024 cohort will reflect a broad spectrum of expertise and dedication to community growth. Class participants will include diverse leaders from various sectors and regions across the state, including economic development professionals, industry pioneers, municipal and county personnel, as well as pivotal board members.

“The Academy takes the strengths of the Leadership Wyoming program and enhances it with valuable lessons in community and economic development,” said Rocco O’Neill, Director of Community and Economic Development for the City of Evanston and 2024 Academy participant. “This line of work demands a slightly different set of tools, and through this experience, I’ve come to appreciate the talent and passion present across our state. It has instilled in me a real sense of optimism and gratitude for the impactful work accomplished and being undertaken by individuals in the past and today.”