SAP and Working Capital Fund Announce Partnership to Build Equitable Supply Chains

SAP partners with Working Capital Fund, investing strategically to create equitable supply chains, aligned with the World Economic Forum's Rise Ahead Pledge.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working Capital Fund (WCF), the leading impact investor focused on creating equitable supply chains, announced a strategic investment from SAP, a global market leader in enterprise application software, at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos. The partnership will advance WCF’s mission to support entrepreneurs who are building companies that generate positive outcomes for workers, communities, producers as well as the supply chain businesses that employ them. For SAP this commitment builds on the company’s recognized leadership in social and impact entrepreneurship and helps to meet the World Economic Forum’s Rise Ahead Pledge, which encourages corporate signatories to take meaningful action by providing financial support to social innovators. The Rise Ahead Pledge is a new initiative of the World Economic Forum that will mobilize private sector commitments to meet the estimated $1.125 trillion in funding required by social enterprises.

“We’re thrilled to partner with SAP, which plays such a central role in the facilitation of global trade and supply chains,” said Dan Viederman, Partner at WCF. “Their expertise and investment can help us unlock the value that emerges when brands, retailers, and suppliers prioritize social impact.”

“Working Capital is not just leading in the market; it's actively reshaping it by championing innovations for more equitable supply chains,” said Alexandra van der Ploeg, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at SAP, “Their capital and expertise are key in developing transformative solutions that promise to enhance business practices on a fundamental level.”

Working Capital Fund invests in technology start-ups that aim to transform how brands and retailers source their products globally. These companies employ advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze extensive supply chain data, distinguishing trustworthy suppliers from those with higher risks. They utilize sensors and computer vision technology to identify and mitigate systemic workplace hazards, ultimately saving lives. They use mobile apps to facilitate direct engagement with workforces who are often at risk in distributed and hidden parts of the supply chain. In all, Working Capital Fund portfolio companies have collectively illuminated 425 million supply chain entities, reached millions of workers directly, and promoted equity in tens of thousands of workplaces across more than 60 countries.

About SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 26 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

About Working Capital Fund

Working Capital Fund is a venture capital firm investing in technology to reduce inequality and build responsible, sustainable global supply chains. Based in the Bay Area and Washington, DC, WCF’s Limited Partners are accredited investors and include some of the world’s leading multinational companies, family offices, foundations, and institutional investors. For more information, visit www.workingcapitalfund.com