Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,325 in the last 365 days.

North Carolina drought-free for the first time since Aug. 8

North Carolina is now drought-free, according to the latest update from the Drought Management Advisory Council, or DMAC. 

For the first time since Aug. 8, 2023, there are no counties in the state listed in drought status, according to the DMAC. However, all or parts of five western counties were still listed as “abnormally dry:” Cherokee, Clay, Dare, Graham and Macon. 

“The western tip keeps improving, but in eastern North Carolina, we’ve seen the Albemarle Sound slowly getting worse,” said Klaus Albertin, chair of DMAC. “The whole coastal plan has missed out on many of these big rain events, so we are keeping a close eye on that area.” 

There were 24 consecutive weeks where drought was observed in the state, according to the State Climate Office. The worst impacts were felt in western North Carolina. 

“We had a number of systems going into voluntary water conservation, elevated wildfire risk linked to the dry conditions, and impacts to wildlife habitat from low water levels,” Albertin said. 

The El Niño pattern, which usually brings cool, wet weather, brought heavier storms from the west, but that pattern isn’t expected to stick around, Albertin said.   

“We are starting to see dry conditions creep into eastern North Carolina,” Albertin said. 

DMAC’s drought map is updated weekly on Thursday. The next update will be on Feb. 8. 

DMAC is a collaboration of drought experts from various government agencies in North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina, and organized by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR). Members of DMAC meet weekly and submit their drought condition recommendations to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center for updates to the U.S. Drought Monitor (i.e., drought map), a map of the nation’s drought conditions. To view North Carolina’s drought map, visit www.ncdrought.org. To view the U.S. drought map, visit http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/.

You just read:

North Carolina drought-free for the first time since Aug. 8

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more