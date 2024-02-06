Truth Quotient LLC Advances Cutting-Edge Authentification™ Software with Remarkable Enhancements

Authentification Perfect For School

TQLLC Adds Quality Engineer

We are accomplishing feats that have not been accomplished before. People see the potential in the Authentification™ tool and are excited about its impact on research and fact-checking assignments” — John Hnatio

UNION BRIDGE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truth Quotient LLC, a pioneering Maryland-based company renowned for its advanced software solutions, proudly announces significant strides in its Authentification™ software. Committed to continuous improvement, the company has appointed a seasoned quality engineer to oversee daily operations involving thousands of assertions, elevating the system's intelligence and accuracy.

The newly appointed engineer will play a pivotal role in crafting knowledge domains tailored to specific fields such as law, medicine, and science. These domains aim to enhance the software's applicability, ensuring precision in diverse professional settings.

With recent improvements, Truth Quotient has achieved a notable increase in the accuracy of the Authentification™ meter. The company aims to push the quality meter score towards an ambitious 98%, showcasing its dedication to delivering top-notch performance.

User feedback from the 14-day free trial has been overwhelmingly positive, with 99% expressing satisfaction. Dr. Hnatio, Chief Science Officer, emphasized the groundbreaking achievements, stating, "We are accomplishing feats that have not been accomplished before. People see the potential in the Authentification™ tool and are excited about its impact on research and fact-checking assignments."

To make Authentification™ accessible to a wider audience, Truth Quotient LLC introduces a promotional code, TQ-2024, offering a substantial 33% discount on tool purchases. Interested users can visit https://truthquotient.co/ and navigate to the "Buy" page to avail themselves of the limited-time offer.

The company is intensifying efforts to bring Authentification™ to students and educators at the college level, initiating an email and calling campaign targeting educational institutions. Additionally, a budget-friendly per-use fee solution is offered for schools interested in incorporating the tool into their libraries.

At the core of Truth Quotient LLC's mission is the commitment to empower the next generation of critical thinkers. Combining supercomputing capabilities with linguistics, logic rules, and data harvesting, Authentification™ V-2.0 emerges as a revolutionary software tool combating misinformation and disinformation in the age of artificial intelligence.

Dr. Hnatio expressed, "A whole new world of AI is upon us. It's up to us to use it wisely."

Professor Quibblefeather