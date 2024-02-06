Elena Biedert Unveils "Fit & Fabulous: The 12-Week Program for Women" - A Holistic Approach to Transformative Fitness

Elena Biedert, Author Fit & Fabulous Book Elena Bieder, Author with book

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning pre- and postnatal coach, Elena Biedert, has announced the release of her latest book, "Fit & Fabulous: The 12-Week Program for Women." This comprehensive guide offers a holistic approach to achieving confidence, happiness, and optimal health over a 12-week period.

Unlike crash diets or calorie counting, "Fit & Fabulous" emphasizes holistic fitness and intuitive eating, empowering women to make sustainable, long-term changes to their diet. The program, designed specifically for women, is a culmination of Elena Biedert's expertise and personal experience, particularly focusing on the unique needs of women and new moms.

The 12-week program is structured with daily instructions for workouts, helpful tips, and insights into fitness and nutrition. Elena's approach, rooted in her own postpartum recovery journey, has already transformed the lives of many individuals. The book also provides guidance on goal setting and sustaining positive changes post-program.

Elena Biedert, an award-winning pre- and postnatal coach, shared her personal journey, stating, "As a mom who faced postpartum challenges, I refused to accept the norm. This book is an extension of my commitment to helping women restore, recover, and rebuild after pregnancy."

Elena encourages mothers to prioritize themselves, find their core values, and blossom into the women they were meant to be. Her mission is to help women thrive, not just survive, through restoring core strength, addressing diastasis recti, and rebuilding overall strength.

About Mama Fitness Coaching:

"Mama Fitness Coaching" is dedicated to supporting moms aged 25-40 in achieving a leaner and stronger body post-pregnancy. Elena Biedert's programs guide women through postpartum recovery, helping them prioritize their health and well-being.