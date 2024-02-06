Junaid Family Foundation Joins Forces with National Health Leaders for a Healthier Tomorrow in Pakistan
JFF announces its inclusion in the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination's Strategic Technical Working Group on MMS in Pakistan.BEACHWOOD, OH, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Junaid Family Foundation (JFF) proudly announces its inclusion in the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination's (MoNHSRR&C) newly established Strategic Technical Working Group on Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS) in Pakistan. This prestigious inclusion aligns JFF in the company of global health giants such as the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, the World Food Programme, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, marking a significant milestone in our journey towards enhancing maternal health in Pakistan.
The Strategic Technical Working Group on MMS is a group of experts and stakeholders with a singular vision: to enhance maternal health and nutrition across Pakistan. Its aims are multifaceted, focusing primarily on advising and assisting the Federal Ministry of Health in developing and implementing robust strategies to tackle iron deficiencies and other nutritional shortfalls, particularly in pregnant and lactating women. The group fosters a multidisciplinary approach, uniting national and international health organizations in policy formulation and implementation. A key aspect of its mission is to streamline the distribution and utilization of Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS), aiming to substantially improve the micronutrient status and overall health of mothers and their children.
Chaired by the Director-General of Health Pakistan, the Strategic Technical Advisory group's first assembly on January 25, 2024, marked the beginning of an innovative chapter and a united front in combating nutritional deficits in Pakistan. JFF was represented by Senior Technical Advisor, Dr. Abdul Ghaffar, bringing to the table our extensive experience and commitment to maternal health. A focal point of the discussion was JFF’s incoming donation of over 1 million bottles of Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS) to high-burden districts of Pakistan.
Our collaboration with the MoNHSRR&C is a testament to JFF's unwavering dedication to advancing health equity in Pakistan. JFF joins hands with national and international health leaders, to reaffirm our mission to ensure a healthier future for mothers and children across the country. We stride towards a future where every mother and child has access to the essential nutrients needed for a healthy start in life to enhance the health and well-being of generations to come.
The Junaid Family Foundation works both locally in Cleveland, Ohio and internationally in Pakistan. Through various initiatives focusing on healthcare & development, education, equity & diversity, and civic engagement, JFF seeks to transform generational poverty and sow seeds of future prosperity. Stay updated on JFF’s work through our website and LinkedIn.
Ameena Ayub
Junaid Family Foundation
programofficer@junaidfamilyfoundation.org